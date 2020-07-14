Pornhub Offering $300,000 In Free Advertising To Small Businesses Struggling Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Pornhub has created a contest to give away $300,000 in free advertising to small businesses struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pornhub will choose 100 small businesses to receive 10 million impressions each on ads run on the site, according to a report published by the New York Post.

Pornhub offers $300,000 worth of free ads to ailing small businesses https://t.co/xDoJWHO7Ez pic.twitter.com/1SLIyanEoU — New York Post (@nypost) July 14, 2020



“Many of the businesses this contest will appeal to have never considered marketing themselves with Pornhub before, and we are hoping that this campaign will help them consider us in a new light given our reach and appeal to mass audiences,” Pornhub Vice President Corey Price told the outlet.

“Yes, their customers are on Facebook, but they’re also on Pornhub,” Price added. “They might not remember seeing your business on Facebook, but they’ll definitely remember seeing you on Pornhub.” (RELATED: Pornhub Launches ‘Scrubhub’ To Encourage People To Wash Their Hands During The Coronavirus Pandemic)

Any company that has fewer than 100 employees can apply for the adult film site’s contest until Aug. 14.

10 companies have already been chosen including Brooklyn Tea, located in New York City, and El Florista, located in Madrid, the outlet reported. Businesses will be chosen on their “originality and diversity of business and location.”

I know most people don’t like Pornhub, but this is a big philanthropical step for them to take. This is one of the nicest thing anyone has done for small businesses during the pandemic. Especially since Pornhub claimed its traffic was up 10% worldwide in the month of April.