Rapper Torey Lanez Arrested On Felony Gun Charge In California

Rapper Torey Lanez might be in a bit of hot water with the law.

According to TMZ, Lanez was arrested on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle after police were called about an argument at a Hollywood Hills house. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LONE $TONE FARGO (@torylanez) on Jul 6, 2020 at 7:48pm PDT

Lanez allegedly left a house party in an SUV that matched the description of the one that police were looking for. During the alleged argument, which rapper Megan Thee Stallion was also reportedly present for, multiple shots were fired into the air.

When police caught up with the SUV, they allegedly found a concealed weapon. Four shell casings were reportedly found outside of the home. Megan was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries from broken glass, according to the same TMZ report.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LONE $TONE FARGO (@torylanez) on Jul 5, 2020 at 2:29pm PDT

Obviously, Lanez is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. That’s the system we have here in America, and we should all be grateful for it.

Having said that, this isn’t a great look at all. Leaving a party where multiple shots were fired and then allegedly being found with a gun is bad news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LONE $TONE FARGO (@torylanez) on Jun 26, 2020 at 1:16pm PDT

California is also notorious for its insanely strict gun laws. I don’t think there’s a lot of wiggle room when it comes to what they tolerate.

If he’s guilty of pulling the trigger, then he could be facing a lot more than a concealed carry charge at the end of the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LONE $TONE FARGO (@torylanez) on Jun 14, 2020 at 11:23am PDT

We’ll see what happens, but I’d suggest finding a really good lawyer. It sounds like he’s going to need it.