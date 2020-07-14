REPORT: The Cowboys Have ‘All But Given Up Hope’ Of Randy Gregory’s Suspension Being Lifted

The Dallas Cowboys don’t expect Randy Gregory to be on a football field anytime soon.

Gregory is currently serving an indefinite suspension after his latest violation of the league’s substance abuse policy, and he hasn’t played since 2018. He’s been suspended a total of four times. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While Gregory might want back in the NFL, it sounds like the league might not want anything to do with him. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys have “all but given up hope” of the former Nebraska star “being reinstated from indefinite suspension.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randy Gregory (@randygregory_94) on Jan 8, 2019 at 2:39pm PST

If Gregory never plays football again, he’ll go down as an all-time wasted talent. The man had all the potential in the world, but he couldn’t get out of his own way.

He was repeatedly suspended by the NFL for violating league rules, and it now sounds like he might not be back soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randy Gregory (@randygregory_94) on Nov 22, 2018 at 9:37am PST

I just don’t understand players who piss away their careers in such spectacular fashion. It makes no sense to me at all.

You’d think that if you had a shot at the NFL that you’d do anything to protect it. Instead, some players choose to throw it all away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randy Gregory (@randygregory_94) on Sep 11, 2018 at 6:03pm PDT

If Gregory has played his last snap of football for Jerry Jones and the entire NFL, then he’ll forever be remembered as a cautionary tale of what happens when you’re blessed with talent, but just can’t keep it together.