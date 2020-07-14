REPORT: Dallas Cowboys And Dak Prescott Don’t Have ‘A Lot Of Optimism’ That An Extension Will Be Reached This Season

The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott don’t expect an extension to get done by the Wednesday deadline.

Wednesday is the day a long-term extension must be reached for Prescott to not play under the franchise tag in 2020, and it sounds like it's not going to happen.

According to Jane Slater, “there isn’t a lot of optimism that one will be reached” between the two sides.

The deadline for a long term deal with Dak Prescott is Wednesday & a source informed tells me there isn’t a lot of optimism that one will be reached. It’s Monday so things can change but that’s where the situation sits currently. Remember he did sign tag so he’s here this season — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 13, 2020

I am so sick and tired of this situation. Honestly, I hope the Wednesday deadline gets here as quickly as possible so that we can just have a conclusion for at least this season.

How have we been talking about Prescott’s extension for more than a year, and we’re still just going in circles?

I think Dak Prescott is a solid QB and he seems like a nice guy by all accounts. However, at some point, we just need this to end.

Jerry Jones needs to ink him to an extension or he just has to move to a different option. We can’t be doing this forever, which has been the trend the past year and a half.

Will a deal be reached by Wednesday? Probably not, and then we get the treat of dealing with this for another year! I’m sure that’ll be tons of fun!