SEC Waiting Until ‘Late July’ To Make Decisions On The Upcoming Football Season

The SEC is waiting for the end of July to make decisions on the upcoming football season.

The PAC-12 and Big 10 have already canceled all non-conference football games during the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s believed more conferences will do the same. However, the SEC will wait as long as possible before pulling the trigger on any major moves. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Greg Sankey, commissioner of the SEC, said the following in part Monday about the situation, according to SECSports.com:

It is clear that current circumstances related to COVID-19 must improve and we will continue to closely monitor developments around the virus on a daily basis. In the coming weeks we will continue to meet regularly with campus leaders via videoconferences and gather relevant information while guided by medical advisors. We believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us.

I hate to be the negative one here, but it really does just seem like Sankey is delaying the inevitable at this point.

Is there anyone who truly believes the SEC will play a schedule as normal during the 2020 season? Is there anyone who actually believes that and isn’t just pumping themselves full of false hope?

Look, I hate the SEC, but I’d love to see the conference play a full schedule. Nobody would like to see it more than I would.

It would be a great step forward for college football during the war against coronavirus. However, we have no evidence to suggest that’s going to happen.

We have to make decisions based on the evidence, and the evidence doesn’t point towards a normal season for anyone.

We’ll see what happens, but my guess is that SEC institutes some major changes during the 2020 football season.