‘Straw That Broke The Camel’s Back’: 150 Minneapolis Police Officers File For Disability, Citing PTSD

Ron Meuser, an employment lawyer in Minneapolis, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about police morale, the 150 police officers seeking disability for PTSD following the Minneapolis riots and more.

“The reality is that these officers — most of these officers have been working for 15, 20, 25 years within the department,” Meuser said, “and during the course of their careers they have been exposed to literally hundreds of what we call ‘traumatic incidents’ known as criteria A events. So, this may be suicides, murders, stabbings, shootings, infant deaths, sexual abuse, whatever it is that these officers have been exposed to over the years.”

Meuser added, “they’ve all been to generally muscle up and deal with it, cope with it in their own way, in order to get up each day and go out and serve their community.”

However, the riots following George Floyd’s death was “almost like the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Meuser also discussed what went through the minds of officers abandoned inside the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct.

“Several of my officers who we’ve been retained literally wrote texts to their loved ones indicating they did not feel that they were going to get out. They literally said their goodbyes.”

Some officers even videotaped what was happening “so that individuals would later find out what happened to them when they were deceased.”

Meuser also discussed police morale in Minneapolis, recent spikes in violence and more.

More Than 4,400 People Arrested During Riots Across The Country)



