Massive Pool Brawl Breaks Out In Insane Video

A massive pool brawl has gone viral, and it’s wild.

Old Row Texas Tech tweeted a video of a large group of people brawling in a pool, and I can guarantee you it'll be one of the craziest things you see all day.

Watch the carnage unfold below in the insane video.

That’s not social distancing pic.twitter.com/d4rvA9f1Cf — Old Row Texas Tech (@OldRowGunsUp) July 12, 2020

I will never understand people who get into gigantic brawls. What has to be going through your head to think it's a good idea?

What could possibly ever drive somebody to think that throwing right hooks on a sunny afternoon is a solid plan?

People are at the pool to have a few beers with the boys, spend some time with good looking women and enjoy the day.

They’re not there to get punched in the face. Whether it’s tailgates or the pool, I’ll never understand morons who get into fights.

It makes no sense to me at all.

While I enjoy the insane videos, I will always hold that these people are absolute idiots. If you ever find yourself fighting as a full grown adult, then it’s time to take a hard look in the mirror.

H/T: Barstool Sports