The Summer Sale You Need To Shop – Madewell Has 30% Off On Select Styles

Need that perfect summer time outfit, on sale? Madewell brings you all of the greatest summer essentials with an extra 30% off until July 21. From sandals, dresses, tees, and sweaters, this sale will bring you all of the ‘must haves’ you need in your closet.

1. The Perfect Lightweight Tee

Can’t find an affordable tee that is the perfect fit and lightweight for summer? Madewell’s sale brings you all of the comfiest tees and tanks tops at an affordable price. This classic tank comes in four colors, and can be paired with anything. Not only do they have the perfect classic tee, they have all the newest trending designs on sale! To brighten your summer outfit, this lavender tie-dye tee will bring you all of the fun and color you need.

Classic tie-dye is always stylish!

2. Essential Everyday Summer Dress

An everyday summer dress is a must for your closet. Madewell brings you all of the most comfortable and fashionable pieces you need. This tank dress can be both dressed up and dressed down; pair it with sneakers or sandals and it is the perfect way to look casual, yet chic. You can also dress your summer days up with a classic midi dress. This white midi dress is lightweight and comfortable, and is just what you need for a warm summer day.

The perfect compliment to a summer’s day, this dress is now on sale for a limited time

3. Your Perfect Summer Knit

The newest trend is a lightweight sweater or knit that can act as a statement or staple piece. It is always important to have a lightweight knit or sweater with you. Madewell brings you all of the chicest and most affordable knits and sweaters to pull together your outfits. This cardigan sweater can be worn multiple ways, both as a cover-up and a sweater. This pullover sweater is the perfect sweater to bring along with your summer outfit and throw on when it starts cooling off. At an affordable price, you can be comfortable, well-dressed, and trendy.

This cardigan sweater is a steal at 30% off

4. Sandals That Will Complete The Outfit

The best way to complete your outfit is with a fashionable and chic sandal. Madewell’s 30% off sale has all of the best sandals, both heeled and flat, to complete your favorite summer outfit. This mule sandal is the perfect addition to fancy up your outfit; with the perfect height heel, you can use it to dress up or down your best outfits. These leather slide sandals coming in three different colors are easy to pair with any outfit. Both casual and nice, these sandals will become an everyday essential to your outfits.

Take 30% off Madewell sandals for a limited time

5. Accessorize Yourself

A colorful piece of jewelry is always the perfect way to brighten a simple outfit. Beaded bracelets are one of the newest trends and are such an easy way to accessorize your outfit. Buy the perfect set of beaded bracelets at a great price to bring your outfit together.

A bracelet can help make an entire outfit

So what are you waiting for? Take advantage of Maxwell’s 30% off sale while it lasts (Sale expires on July 21)!

