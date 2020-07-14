Trump On Black People Killed By Police: ‘So Are White People’

President Donald Trump dismissed the notion that black Americans are being killed by police in disproportionate numbers Tuesday, telling CBS News’ Catherine Herridge that police kill white Americans too.

President Trump tells @CBS_Herridge that “more White people” are dying at the hands of police than Black people. Watch excerpts on CBSN, more tonight on @CBSEveningNews and tomorrow on @CBSThisMorning https://t.co/NeBLT0LG0p pic.twitter.com/XIwyARJBBl — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 14, 2020

“Let’s talk about George Floyd,” Herridge began. “You said George Floyd’s death was a terrible thing. Why are African Americans still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country?”

"And so are white people," Trump responded. "So are white people. What a terrible question to ask. So are white people — more white people, by the way, more white people."

Herridge also asked Trump about his disdain for movements against Confederate monuments and symbols, which he argued are freedom of speech issues.

“All I say is freedom of speech. It’s very simple. My attitude is freedom of speech. Very strong views on the Confederate flag. With me, it’s freedom of speech. Very simple. Like it, don’t like it, it’s freedom of speech.”

Trump’s comments come as the newest example of his harsh stance on anti-monument protesters. He devoted much of his messaging on the 4th of July to condemning protesters across the country who seek to dismantle American history.

America NEEDED This Speech pic.twitter.com/UTkI3k46DE — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 4, 2020

“I am here as your president to proclaim before the country and before the world: This monument will never be desecrated; these heroes will never be defaced; their legacy will never ever be destroyed; their achievements will not be forgotten, and Mount Rushmore will stand forever as an eternal tribute to our forefathers and our freedom,” Trump said in front of Mount Rushmore on July 3.

“This movement is openly attacking the legacies of every person on Mount Rushmore,” Trump said of protesters. “Today we will set history and history’s record straight.”