Wisconsin Quarterback Jack Coan Named To Davey O’Brien Award Watch List

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan is entering the 2020 season with a ton of hype.

According to a tweet from the Badgers, the senior passer has been named to the Davey O'Brien Award watch list.

The Davey O’Brien Award is handed out to the best quarterback in college football.

Jacky Heisman for @DaveyObrien ???? Congrats to our guy @jcoan17 on being named to the watch list ????#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/aExI5YnOng — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) July 14, 2020

Good for Jack! As I’ve said many times, Jack Coan is a much better quarterback than people give him credit for.

Part of the problem is that Graham Mertz, the most hyped recruit in Wisconsin history, is ready and waiting in the wings.

That makes every mistake Jack Coan commits immediately put under a microscope.

Having said that, I have complete confidence in Coan and the entire quarterback situation as a whole. Coan isn’t going to throw for 500 yards, but he also won’t lose you any games.

He’s dependable, trustworthy and hit limits mistakes. Now, does that mean he’s for sure the best option? The crazy thing is that it obviously doesn’t.

We’ll see what Coan can do in 2020. I expect him to have a very solid season.