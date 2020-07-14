See Pictures From ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3, Episode 5 ‘Cowboys And Dreamers’

Photos are out from the upcoming “Yellowstone” episode “Cowboys and Dreamers.”

“Cowboys and Dreamers” will be the fifth episode of season three, and I have no doubt at all that this one is going to be off of the wall. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Outstanding In The Latest Episode ‘Going Back To Cali’)

Judging from the photos released by Paramount Network ahead of Sunday night, it looks like an unlikely alliance will most certainly be forming.

Take a look at them all below.

I’m honestly so excited for Sunday night. I can’t wait to see what we get in “Cowboys and Dreamers.” The plan to save the Yellowstone seems to be coming together nicely.

Kayce is livestock commissioner, Jamie is AG, we now know Beth can’t have kids and the action is getting cranked up.

I said John would likely have to form another unlikely alliance with Rainwater, and the photos above would seem to indicate my theory is correct.

As for Beth, we now know she can’t have children. Is that tied to her hatred for Jamie? The internet boards have been popping with a similar theory for more than two years.

As Wes Bentley told me, we know it’s going to be “devastating.”

Make sure to tune in Sunday night on the Paramount Network, and continue to watch all our interviews with the cast below!