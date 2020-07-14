Watch An Inside Look At The Latest ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘Going Back To Cali’

The latest “Yellowstone” episode is in the books, and fans now have a special look at “Going Back to Cali.”

The fourth episode of season three was full of action for fans. We found Jimmy banged up but still alive, Kayce intends on taking over as livestock commissioner, Jamie will become attorney general and John had some bikers dig their own graves in an epic scene. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Outstanding In The Latest Episode ‘Going Back To Cali’)

Destiny’s a hard thing to run from. Your destiny is an all-new episode of #YellowstoneTV TONIGHT at 9/8c on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/q7REBXbSWI — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) July 12, 2020

Now, fans can watch an inside look at how it all went down. Give it a watch below. It’s pretty awesome.

I think it’s safe to say that “Going Back to Cali” was the best episode so far of season three. I think that’s more than fair. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

Jimmy has found himself a bit of a love interest in Mia, Rip was being a badass like always and John Dutton reminded people who runs the valley.

I had chills as John had the bikers digging their own graves, and I’m glad he eventually cut them loose. Executing them would have been a shade much. A message was sent, which was the most important thing.

“We keep our word in this valley.” #YellowstoneTV — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) July 13, 2020

