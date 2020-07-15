Allen Iverson Shares Picture On Instagram With Louis Farrakhan

Allen Iverson got everyone’s attention Wednesday when he posted a picture on Instagram of him meeting with Louis Farrakhan from a few years back.

“I didn’t choose to be black, I just got lucky!!!” the 45-year-old former professional basketball player captioned his post. “#BucketListMoment #LoveConquersHate #GoodDefeatsEvil.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In the snap, Iverson is looking at the leader of the Nation of Islam as Farrakhan is smiling back. The post was noted by CrossingBroad.com. (RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Condemns July 4th As ‘Celebration Of White Supremacy’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allen Iverson (@theofficialai3) on Jul 14, 2020 at 6:55pm PDT

It comes following an announcement by Viacom that Nick Cannon was being let go following his anti-Semitic comments.

Shortly after those reports surfaced, basketball star Dwayne Wade showed his support of Cannon, tweeting “@NickCannon We are with you Keep Leading.” The post has since been deleted.

Dwayne Wade deleted this tweet saying he was on the side of Nick Cannon’s anti-Semitic comments. pic.twitter.com/PgaEdnZp2L — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) July 15, 2020

Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe last week was asked about Farrakhan being anti-Semitic and he didn’t condemn him.

It happened during the program “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed with Skip Bayless” when Bayless asked his co-host, Sharpe, if he agreed Farrakhan has made it “pretty clear” he “doesn’t like Jewish people.”

“Well, not from the conversation that I’ve had with the Minister — he’s made it clear to anybody that sat down with him, he says he doesn’t,” Sharpe replied.

The Fox Sports 1 host then pressed his co-host by saying that the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has identified Farrakhan as “anti-Semitic,” adding that he himself he went back and read the minister’s quotes.

As previously reported, Sharpe’s comments come after the Philadelphia Eagles’ DeSean Jackson was criticized for sharing an anti-semitic quote attributed to Adolf Hitler while admiring the Nation of Islam leader.

Jackson later said his post was taken the wrong way and that he has “no hate in his heart for anybody.”