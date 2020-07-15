Ariana Grande Granted 5-Year Restraining Order Against Obsessed Fan

Ariana Grande has been granted a restraining order against an obsessed fan who reportedly showed up on her property with a love letter.

According to documents obtained by The Blast in a piece published Wednesday, a Los Angeles County court judge granted the 27-year-old singer the five-year protection after reportedly viewing the “love note” and hearing from the superstar’s tour manager, Roshad Ismail. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Apr 3, 2020 at 5:22pm PDT

The person, the outlet said they chose not to name, must now stay 100 yards away from the “God Is A Woman” hitmaker, her house and her mother until the year 2025. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

The order also states that said person is not allowed to “harass, threaten, intimidate or contact them in any other fashion,” per the outlet.

It all comes after the unnamed person was arrested earlier this year when he allegedly snuck onto the “Thank U, Next” singer’s property after reportedly following a delivery truck on to the grounds. Once inside, the person reportedly knocked on Grande’s door with a letter for her in his hand.

He was later arrested on suspicion of trespassing and battery after he reportedly spit on one of the officers during the call.