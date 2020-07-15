Biden Plans To Spend $2 Trillion On Climate Change If Elected

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced Tuesday a $2 trillion budget to combat climate change reform and create jobs, according to The New York Times.

Biden said during his campaign speech in Delaware the $2 trillion budget will be spent in four years to create jobs while increasing clean energy use in the transportation, electricity and building industries, according to the Times. Biden plans to have an “emissions-free power sector” by 2035. (Related: BEHRENS: Green Deal 2.0 Doesn’t Make Biden Look Any Less Radical)

Previously, Biden planned to spend $1.7 trillion over ten years to achieve “net-zero admissions” by 2050, the Times reported. Biden’s new proposal would spend more money in a shorter time period.

During his speech, Biden called climate change an “existential threat” if unattended while also criticizing President Donald Trump for his response to the climate issue, according to a Tuesday tweet.

“When I hear the words ‘climate change,’ I hear the word ‘jobs.’ Good-paying, union jobs that will solve our jobs crisis while addressing our climate crisis,” Biden wrote.

When I hear the words climate change, I hear the word “jobs.” Good paying, union jobs that will solve our jobs crisis while addressing our climate crisis. pic.twitter.com/7NRGNXsMI6 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 14, 2020

Think tank and campaign estimates say the proposal adds to a $7 trillion spending plan Biden has proposed for the next ten years, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Biden Campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

