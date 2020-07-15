The Rise Of Black Lives Matter Coincides With Some Of The Worst Violent Crime Recorded In Nearly 3 Decades

Although the F.B.I. is yet to release an annual report for 2020 crime data, an analysis of year-to-date crime data from a sample of major American cities could provide a reasonably accurate extrapolation in order to better estimate what the annual trend would look like.

Violent crime had been steadily decreasing over 30 years, with the national crime rate peaking in 1991 at 5,856 crimes per 100,000 people according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

As the violent crime rate fell 51% between 1993 and 2018, there were only two interruptions in that trend: the first between 2004 and 2006 and the second between 2014 and 2016, according to Pew Research Center.

Based on the most recent F.B.I. annual report, which was released in 2018, the violent crime rate that year was 368.9 crimes per 100,000 people according to data resource center USAFacts.

As major American cities witness some of the worst violent crime in roughly 3 decades, law enforcement officials face mounting challenges. Their operations have been strained by the coronavirus and calls to reduce budgets or even abolish police departments altogether.

The Minneapolis City Council unanimously voted to “dismantle” the city’s police department in June, and the Oakland School Board in California followed suit by abolishing its school police department. (RELATED: Abolishing Police Is The Ultimate Luxury Belief)

Several of the cities included in the Uniform Crime Report sample have introduced significant budget cuts to their police departments, even as violent crime rates spike. New York City cut roughly $1 billion from the New York Police Department in late June and was followed by Los Angeles, where the Los Angeles Police Department saw a $150 million budget cut.

One of the consequences of mass unrest and already strained police departments has been an increase in violence committed against police officers. Amid the George Floyd protest, more than 700 law enforcement officials have been injured on the job, from local police officers to members of the Secret Service, the New York Post reported.

Diminishing financial and political support has also demoralized police officers, ABC News reported. “Morale is terrible. But people don’t have low morale because of something the chief did, it’s because they’re afraid that nobody in this community is going to stand up for them,” Milwaukee inspector Terrence Gordon told the Police Executive Research Forum.

Police union officials also told the Daily Caller News Foundation that morale has sharply declined among law enforcement. “It’s just a thankless, god-awful job right now,” International Union of Police Associations Vice President Emeritus Dennis Slocumb told the DCNF.