6-Year-Old Boy Reportedly Receives 90 Stitches After Saving Sister From Dog Attack

A six-year-old boy saved his sister from a dog attack by standing in between her and a charging dog.

Bridger was bit multiple times in the face and on his head during the attack according to an Instagram post shared by his aunt Nikki Walker. He received roughly 90 stitches and has been home resting.

“On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog,” Walker captioned her Instagram post. “After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe.”

“He later said, ‘If someone had to die, I thought it should be me,'” she added. “After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks.” (RELATED: Florida Man Kills 11-Year-Old Girl, Her Father After Disagreement Over Dog)

Walker also noted that they feel no “resentment” towards the family that own the dog that attacked Bridger.

“I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family,” she wrote. “We feel no resentment toward them at all, and -if anything- there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident.”

Bridger is totally a superhero. He most likely saved his sister’s life and that’s a huge deal for a six-year-old to make a decision like that. This family further proved that they are amazing people by pretty much forgiving the family that owns the dog that attacked.

What a story.