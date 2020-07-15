Chrissy Teigen Blocks 1M Accounts On Twitter After Being Accused Of Riding On Jeffrey Epstein Jet

Former model Chrissy Teigen revealed she chain blocked over one million Twitter accounts Tuesday night.

Teigen’s DMs have been “flooded by sick psychopaths” after users accused her of being linked to Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report published by Page Six. Chain blocking allows you to block all users who follow a specific person.

Yashar has spent the entire day helping me, non stop. And sends me funny pictures. And lets me vent and cry. And gives me his therapists. I love you, man. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 15, 2020

“I have block chained over one million people, ONE MILLION people today and I am still flooded with sick psychopaths. So please, spare me the ‘just ignore them, they’re just trolls,'” Teigen tweeted.

“Anyhow I’ll do my best to stop entertaining them,” she added. “They have definitely been living for this and have zeroed in on ONLY me. Thank u to EVERYONE for helping me, in and out of the dm’s. People I’ve never met have been so, so kind and huge thank you to @yashar especially.”

“Yashar has spent the entire day helping me, non stop,” Teigen said. “And sends me funny pictures. And lets me vent and cry. And gives me his therapists. I love you, man.” (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Hits Back At Claim She Once Flew On Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Jet)

The decision to block the accounts comes after Teigen slammed users who had accused her of flying on Epstein’s plane. Teigen would have been a minor at the time the flights took place and her name has never been on any flight manifests.

An old tweet from Teigen talking about toddlers doing the splits on “Toddlers And Tiaras” further fueled the accusation.

Teigen tweeted, “Seeing little girls do the splits half naked is just….i want to put myself in jail.”

After the tweet resurfaced Teigen went and deleted 60,000 tweets.

I actually deleted 60,000 tweets because I cannot fucking STAND you idiots anymore and I’m worried for my family. Finding me talking about toddlers and tiaras in 2013 and thinking you’re some sort of fucking operative. https://t.co/isuEEW56fp — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 14, 2020

“I actually deleted 60,000 tweets because I cannot f*cking STAND you idiots anymore and I’m worried for my family,” Teigen said. “Finding me talking about toddlers and tiaras in 2013 and thinking you’re some sort of f*cking operative.”