Cleveland, Ohio, Is Most Stressed City In America, According To Study

Cleveland, Ohio is the most stressed city in the country, according to a study conducted by WalletHub.

The compared 182 cities located across the United States and rated them using 42 different metrics consisting of poverty rates, divorce rates, health, and average amount of sleep per night, per WalletHub. Each metric was then graded on a 100-point scale to represent the highest levels of stress. (RELATED: Study Finds Coronavirus Immunity Could Be Lost In Months)

WalletHub used its own research as well as data collected from the United States Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics to compile results. Here are the top seven most stressed out cities in America:

Cleveland, Ohio Detroit, Michigan Birmingham, Alabama Gulfport, Mississippi Newark, New Jersey Baltimore, Maryland New Orleans, Louisiana

The WalletHub study also found that workers in Anchorage, Alaska, work the most hours in a week while those in Burlington, Vermont, work the least. The lowest job security in the country is reportedly in Honolulu, Hawaii, while the highest is in Glendale, Arizona.

The least affordable housing can reportedly be found in New York City while the most affordable is in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Divorce rates are reportedly the highest in Cleveland while people in Detroit get the least amount of sleep.

Stress is estimated to cost Americans $300 billion a year, according to The American Institute of Stress.