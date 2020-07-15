Corpse Wrapped In Plastic Bag Found On McDonald’s Roof In NYC

A man’s corpse was found on top of a McDonald’s roof in New York City early Wednesday morning.

The unidentified man was found by a maintenance worker on top of a Bronx McDonald’s just after 6 a.m., according to a report published by the New York Post. The body was wrapped in a plastic bag with a U-Haul blanket on top, ABC 7 reported.

NYC worker discovers man’s body stuffed in a plastic bag on McDonald’s rooftop https://t.co/rgupjyDC4P — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 15, 2020

The person who called 911 reportedly claimed half of a body was found on the roof.

Police could not confirm if that detail was true, police told the NYPost. Authorities are looking into surveillance footage to find out if the body was placed on the roof or if the body fell onto the roof from a different location. (RELATED: REPORT: Body Found During Search For Naya Rivera Confirmed To Be Her)

The Medical Examiner’s office is working to determine the man’s cause of death.

Sounds absolutely gruesome to show up to work and walk out on the roof just to find a corpse in a plastic bag. It sounds like a scene straight out of “Law & Order.” This story leaves you with so many questions too.

Was the body placed there? Did it fall from somewhere else? How long has the man been dead?

I really hope police are able to identify the body and give someone some answers.