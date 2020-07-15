Derrick Henry Agrees To 4-Year Extension With The Titans Worth Up To $50 Million

Derrick Henry has agreed to an extension with the Tennessee Titans.

According to Ian Rapoport, the two sides agreed to a four-year extension hours before the Wednesday deadline for a long term deal arrived.

The deal’s total potential value is $50 million. According to Adam Schefter, Henry will get $25.5 million guaranteed.

The #Titans and RB Derrick Henry have agreed on a 4-year deal, sources say. For any running back to get paid, it takes a perfect scenario. Both sides worked and it’s happening. That’s two deadline deals. ???????????? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 15, 2020

For the #Titans and RB Derrick Henry, it’s a 4-year deal worth $50M, source said. With basically two years guaranteed. https://t.co/T1v23fHj7k — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 15, 2020

Right down to the wire, folks. Overall, it sounds like it’s a pretty good deal for Henry. He was slated to play on the franchise tag.

He also is taking home a bag of guaranteed money, which is why this deal was probably signed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derrick Henry (@last_king_2) on Jan 11, 2020 at 10:31pm PST

The Titans have done a nice job of keeping the team together from 2019 that made a run last season. Ryan Tannehill is locked up and now the star running back is too.

If you’re a fan of the Titans, you simply have to love what you’re seeing the team do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derrick Henry (@last_king_2) on Dec 29, 2019 at 6:11pm PST

We’ll see how Henry and company do in 2020, but things are certainly looking good.