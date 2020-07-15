Derrick Henry Agrees To 4-Year Extension With The Titans Worth Up To $50 Million

Derrick Henry has agreed to an extension with the Tennessee Titans.
According to Ian Rapoport, the two sides agreed to a four-year extension hours before the Wednesday deadline for a long term deal arrived. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
The deal’s total potential value is $50 million. According to Adam Schefter, Henry will get $25.5 million guaranteed.
The #Titans and RB Derrick Henry have agreed on a 4-year deal, sources say. For any running back to get paid, it takes a perfect scenario. Both sides worked and it’s happening. That’s two deadline deals. ????????????
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 15, 2020
For the #Titans and RB Derrick Henry, it’s a 4-year deal worth $50M, source said. With basically two years guaranteed. https://t.co/T1v23fHj7k
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 15, 2020
Right down to the wire, folks. Overall, it sounds like it’s a pretty good deal for Henry. He was slated to play on the franchise tag.
He also is taking home a bag of guaranteed money, which is why this deal was probably signed.
View this post on Instagram
The Titans have done a nice job of keeping the team together from 2019 that made a run last season. Ryan Tannehill is locked up and now the star running back is too.
If you’re a fan of the Titans, you simply have to love what you’re seeing the team do.
View this post on Instagram
We’ll see how Henry and company do in 2020, but things are certainly looking good.