Director Cameron Crowe Reveals The Role Brad Pitt Turned Down In One Of His Movies

Famed director Cameron Crowe definitely got everyone’s attention when he shared the role Brad Pitt turned down in one of his movies.

"I wept," the 63-year-old director shared recently during his appearance on the Cadence13 podcast, "Origins" of the role the 56-year-old actor turned down in his classic 2000 movie, "Almost Famous." The comments were noted by Uproxx in a piece published Wednesday.

Brad Pitt, or BP 2.0, is experiencing a career renaissance and we are here for it . https://t.co/uZ8m7MPLHg — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) July 10, 2020

"I knew that [Brad Pitt] had never fully fallen in love with the character," he added. "He [Pitt] had fallen in love with the idea of the character."

Crowe continued, while noting "but maybe there just wasn't enough on the page. He told me that [the salary] wasn't the case. I think it was probably half and half."

“I think he was also uncomfortable with the age difference between Russell and Penny Lane,” the “Vanilla Sky” director concluded.

As he explained, Pitt read for the role of the lead guitarist in Stillwater, Russell Hammond in the movie. Billy Crudup would eventually land the part. Crowe explained that the “Seven” star read alongside Natalie Portman for the part of Penny Lane, the role that later went to Kate Hudson.

As noted in the piece, the “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” star once turned down the lead role in “The Matrix,” the part that helped launch Keanu Reeves to stardom.

