Dodgers Fans Can Buy $299 Cutouts To Put In Their Seats

The Los Angeles Dodgers will let fans buy cutouts for their seats.

According to Darren Rovell, fans can buy cutouts for $299 to place in their empty seats when MLB games start back up in a little more than a week during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Dodgers selling fan cut outs for up to $299 for the season for fans to put images themselves in choice seat positions. pic.twitter.com/6cgnPk97eK — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 14, 2020

Seriously, who the hell would ever spend money on this? It’s not like it’s a cheap choice to make. You’re spending $299 to not attend the games and have a cutout in your seat instead!

This is beyond stupid. I can’t imagine what kind of person would even consider this. Why? Why would you do this?

Look, we’re just not going to have fans at baseball games in 2020. That’s the reality of the situation. It’s time to accept it and move forward.

I can’t think of many things that are a bigger waste of money than spending $299 on a cutout for your empty seat.

That’s next level stupid.

Let us know in the comments if you’d ever buy one of these things! I’m guessing that most of you agree with me.