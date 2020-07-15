East Carolina Suspends Athletic Activities After 27 People Test Positive For Coronavirus

East Carolina has suspended athletic activities after several people tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Brett McMurphy, a total of 27 people tied to the athletic department tested positive for coronavirus after 452 tests were administered. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

East Carolina suspended voluntary workouts Tuesday. Of 452 student-athletes, coaches & staff tested for COVID, 27 have tested positive — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 15, 2020

Well, another day goes by in the world of sports and we have more bad news. Greg Sankey, who oversees the SEC, literally said today that positive tests in his conference are going down.

The exact same day he makes that comment, East Carolina pulls the plug on workouts entirely because of coronavirus.

It’s the wild west in the world of college sports right now.

I wish I had answers for all of you on what’s going to happen, but I honestly don’t have a clue. I have no idea at all what is going to happen with football.

One minute, we have some good news. The exact same day we get hammered with the news of another program suspending workouts!

Keep checking back for more updates on the world of college football and coronavirus as we have them. This situation is an absolute roller coaster right now.