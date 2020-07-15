Could The Coronavirus Pandemic Last Years, Like Some Experts Are Suggesting?

Lawrence Gostin, director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law, said the coronavirus pandemic may last until the summer of 2022 in an interview with CNN.

“The total course of the pandemic will take about two years,” Gostin said during an appearance on CNN.

“Look back at the pandemic influenza in 1918, it was about a two year trajectory,” Gostin added. (RELATED: How COVID-19 Is Affecting The Food And Agriculture Industry)

In a series of tweets, Gostin explained his reasoning, saying, “Pandemics like 1918 flu typically last 2-3 years. That’s likely with #COVID19 . After that, we’ll learn to live with it.”

I expect some semblance of normalcy from #COVID by summer 2022, & gradually learn to live w/ #SARSCoV2. It will still circulate, infect, hospitalize, kill. But we’ll live w/ the virus through a combination of natural immunity (some immune memory), better Rx, & vaccine protection. — Lawrence Gostin (@LawrenceGostin) July 12, 2020

“It will still circulate, infect, hospitalize, kill. But we’ll live w/ the virus through a combination of natural immunity (some immune memory), better Rx, & vaccine protection,” Gostin tweeted.

