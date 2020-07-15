Greg Sankey Says SEC Coronavirus Cases Are Declining, Conference Has Multiple Plans For The Football Schedule

Coronavirus cases in the SEC are apparently going down.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey spoke with Clay Travis about the fight the SEC is facing against coronavirus, and he shared some positive news about the number of positive tests.

Sankey told Travis the following Wednesday morning about test positives going down:

Last week, our numbers were way down in the low single digits to zero. One of my presidents this week said, ‘Hey, I’m comfortable that we can support and oversee and keep people healthy.’ And part of what’s had to happen is the education about how you conduct yourself, on your own time.

According to Clay, Sankey also revealed that the SEC has plans for eight- and 10-game schedules this upcoming fall.

SEC has plans for an 8 & 10 game schedule this fall if necessary. Expectation now is Alabama & Texas A&M would replace USC & Colorado on their schedules and plan for 12 games. Full conversation with @GregSankey this AM on @outkick is here: https://t.co/PQ92fVWqQF — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 15, 2020

You can listen to the full interview below.

Well, I’m certainly happy to hear that the number of positive tests in the SEC is going down. That’s the kind of update we need right now.

As anyone who has been following along knows, it’s been absolute hell in the world of football over the past few weeks.

Fans and programs have just been taking shot after shot as we try to gear up for a season in the fall.

We need as many players as possible to test clean. Players who do test positive for coronavirus need to be quarantined, provided proper medical care and kept away from the rest of the team.

I honestly believe that we can have football in the fall if we’re smart, but we have to be smart about what we’re doing!

It sounds like the SEC is headed in the correct direction. I might hate them on the field, but I’m 100% with them on this issue.

We can have our fight after we beat coronavirus.