Hayden Panettiere Granted Out-Of-State Restraining Order Against Ex-Boyfriend

Hayden Panettiere has been granted an out-of-state restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, following his arrest for domestic battery.

A judge granted the 30-year-old actress’s request for the protection to cover her in California, where she now lives, according to Page Six in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Natalie Portman’s Stalker Is Facing Charges After Violating The Restraining Order Against Him)

Hayden Panettiere Seeks to Enforce Restraining Order Against Ex Brian Hickerson in California​ https://t.co/Y8YjXXf0AJ — People (@people) July 15, 2020

The “Heroes” star’s request comes months after Hickerson reportedly pleaded not guilty to a domestic battery charge stemming from alleged incident that occurred in February. (RELATED:Pamela Anderson Calls Soccer Player Adil Rami A ‘Monster’ Following Split, Links To Domestic Violence Hotline)

As previously reported, authorities of the Teton County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming responded to a disturbance call at a private residence in the early morning hours in Jackson on Valentine’s Day, according to the outlet,

According to TMZ, police told them the “Nashville” star’s boyfriend allegedly punched her “with a closed fist on the right side of her face.” Hickerson said the actress remained inside the house “saying he beat the f–k out of me.”

Police confirmed he was arrested and booked for domestic battery and also charged with interfering with a police officer for allegedly refusing to identify himself. Both are misdemeanors in the state of Wyoming. The two had been dating for a year and a half at the time.

It all comes after Panettiere’s then-boyfriend was arrested and charged in May of last year with felony domestic violence following an alleged physical altercation between the couple during a night of drinking.