‘He’s Gone Through Hell’: Trump Says He Would Want Michael Flynn Back In The White House

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would welcome back former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn to the White House, saying that Flynn has “gone through hell,” according to CBS.

While discussing Flynn, senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge asked, “Would you have him back into the White House?” a CBS video reported. (Related: EXCLUSIVE: Will the White House Actually Rehire Michael Flynn? ‘No Way’ Trump World Insiders Say)

“I would. I think he’s a great gentleman, he’s a great— he’s been in the military for many, many decades, actually. Highly respected. What General Flynn went through is so unfair. And he’s still going through it,” the president answered.

President Trump tells @CBS_Herridge that he would have Michael Flynn, his former national security advisor, come back to the White House: “I think he’s a great gentleman.” https://t.co/7svROB14Un pic.twitter.com/G0G07CRzqd — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 15, 2020

“If he were a Democrat, that would have never happened, number one. And number two if it did happen, it would’ve been an immediate exoneration. With us, it’s always harder. But in the meantime, I’m here, and they’re not,” the president said.

Flynn was fired as National Security Advisor in January 2017 after The Washington Post published reports of his December 2016 calls with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the U.S.

Flynn pleaded guilty twice to lying to FBI officials about the calls with Kislyak.

Recent evidence revealing FBI officials plotting to catch Flynn prompted a federal appeals court to drop charges against Flynn in June.

The White House Correspondents Team told the Daily Caller News Foundation they had nothing further to say about the president’s comments during the CBS Interview.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.