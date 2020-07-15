NFL’s Kenny Stills Arrested During Protest For Breonna Taylor, Faces Felony Charge

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills was arrested Tuesday during a protest march for Breonna Taylor.

Stills was one of 87 people arrested and now facing felony charges, according to a report published by the Louisville Courier Journal. On top of facing a felony charge of intimidating a participant in the legal process, Stills is also facing misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass, the outlet reported.

The protest march ended in front of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home where the protesters demanded charges be brought against the cops that allegedly killed Taylor.

Cameron requested the protesters be removed from his property for trespassing, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Former ‘Disney’ Star Cole Sprouse Arrested During George Floyd Protest In California)

All of the protesters were given the opportunity to leave before being arrested, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Lamont Washington told the Courier Journal. The charges against the protesters stemmed from “their refusal to leave the property and their attempts to influence the decision of the Attorney General with their actions.”

Taylor was killed March 13 after cops used a no-knock warrant to enter her home in a narcotics investigation. Former officer Brett Hankison fired 10 rounds into the apartment and was fired in June, according to CNN. None of the officers involved in the shooting have been criminally charged.