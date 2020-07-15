‘They Don’t Talk To Me’: Civil Rights Attorney Leo Terrell Talks About Being Shunned By Colleagues For Supporting Trump

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell, a former Democrat, opened up to the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill about being “shunned” by colleagues and friends for recently expressing support for President Donald Trump.

“My colleagues have shunned me, they don’t talk to me, they don’t text me anymore,” said Terrell. “I don’t care, I don’t care.”

He went on to explain that he’s not going to be a “sell out” and that he finds it offensive that some people expect African Americans to give their votes to the Democratic Party. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Mayhem And Lawlessness’ — Rand Paul Compares Protesters Tearing Down Statues To The Taliban.)

He also discussed why he doesn’t support the Black Lives Matter Movement or the effort to defund the police.

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea