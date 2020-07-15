Lincoln Riley ‘Can’t Imagine A Scenario’ Where College Football Doesn’t Happen

Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley thinks the season will happen.

Currently, the fate of college football seems to be the biggest debate in all of sports as the coronavirus pandemic continues to damage the country. Well, it sounds like the man running the Sooners believes it’ll happen in one form or another. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Riley said the following about the season happening, according to ESPN:

I just can’t imagine a scenario [where we don’t explore every option to play]. Whether it’s something we do in the fall, whether it’s a shortened season, whether it’s spring, there’s nothing we should take off the table. Regardless of what we have to do, I don’t think there’s anything we can’t work around and we can’t adjust and can’t make work in order to play college football. We’ve all got to do our part on that.

I hope like hell Riley’s assessment of the situation turns out to be correct. I really mean that when I say I hope he’s correct.

The last thing we need as a nation right now is for college football to not happen. We’re already on the brink, and that might send a lot of people over the edge.

Without football, you’re going to see people lose hope and morale take a monster hit. We have to find a way to make sure games happen.

As pointed out by Riley, we simply can’t be taking any options off of the table or ruling anything out. We can’t be doing it.

All options have to be on the table. It’s just like any other war. Until we have complete and total victory, then we must be willing to pursue any option.

Do I want to play spring football? Hell no. I think it’s insanely stupid. Do I think we should rule it out in the middle of July? No.

No matter what we do, we can’t give up. We have to keep fighting and figuring out a way to make sure football happens in the fall.