Matt Damon Reportedly Closes Down Entire Street During Move Into Luxury Brooklyn Heights Penthouse

Matt Damon might not exactly be currying favors with his new neighbors after reportedly closing down an entire street so he could move into a luxury penthouse in Brooklyn Heights, New York.

The 49-year-old actor reportedly created quite a stir when the street was shut down in one neighborhood to allow for his move into the place, complete with a crane that reached 14 stories high, per Page Six in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Matt Damon Downplays Sexual Misconduct In Hollywood)

Damon, who bought the 6,000-plus-square-foot penthouse in the Standish back in 2018 for a price tag of $16.5 million, moved into his new pad reportedly with the help of a giant crane that lifted his belongings and some trees onto his new terrace. (RELATED: Matt Damon Claims He Lost $250 Million When He Passed On ‘Avatar’)

One resident in the area told the outlet that, “We call the building the Standoffish because it is a little bit of Hollywood dumped in the middle of the more low-key Brooklyn Heights.”

“The lobby is all gold and marble, and the units have Austrian white oak flooring and Italian Carrara marble slab countertops,” the person added. “Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connelly live there, and [Damon] has a triplex penthouse on the 11th and 12th floors and the roof.”

The resident continued, “It is the highest building in the neighborhood, so it has unobstructed views of the Manhattan skyline, New York Harbor and the bridges.”

The same person shared the “Good Will Hunting” star “closed off the street all day and parked an enormous big red crane right in the middle of the street. There was no sign of Matt, but he had a huge team of contractors and there were shrubs, decking and huge crates filled with stuff going up in the air to the terrace. We were all waiting for the grand piano to be wheeled out.”