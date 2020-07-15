Melania Delivers Boxed Lunches To First Responders During Surprise Visit

Melania Trump surprised first line responders Wednesday when she delivered box lunches to a fire station in Washington, D.C. to thank them and show her support.

The first lady made the unannounced visit to Engine Company 9 fire station where she presented fire fighters and Emergency Medical Service (EMS) personnel with boxed lunches, Be Best tote bags, reusable face masks and hand sanitizer, per a release from FLOTUS office.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Jun 2, 2020 at 4:10pm PDT

"I appreciated today's opportunity to give my thanks to some of D.C.'s bravest and finest," the first lady shared.

“The President and I will continue to support our dedicated firefighters, police members, EMS personnel and other critical first responders who put their lives at risk each day in order to keep our neighborhoods safe,” she added.

Melania continued, while she noted that “we are grateful for their teamwork, professionalism and courage, and the vital role they play in communities throughout the country.”

During the visit, the first lady also met with firefighters and policemen and women from the nearby DC Metropolitan Police Department Third District to talk to them about the challenges they have faced during the pandemic, per the release.

The release also noted that all of the boxed lunches were prepared by the White House chefs.

It all comes following Melania’s surprise visit to the staff and residents at The Mary Elizabeth House last week, where she brought with her a donation of boxed lunches, Be Best tote bags and several other items.