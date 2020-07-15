Michael Jordan’s Rookie Contract Is Up For Auction, Minimum Bid Is $20,000

Michael Jordan’s rookie contract has hit the auction block, and it’s not going to sell for a cheap price.

According to Darren Rovell, GottaHaveRockAndRoll is auctioning off the six-time NBA champion’s rookie deal with the Chicago Bulls, and the minimum bid is $20,000. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

An annotated and signed copy of Michael Jordan’s rookie contract signed by Jordan, his initial agent Donald Dell and Bulls GM Rod Thorn has hit the auction block with @gottahaverock. Minimum bid is $20,000. pic.twitter.com/KQ1rYRhCzI — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 15, 2020

I love all this Jordan stuff that has hit the auction block ever since “The Last Dance” aired on ESPN. It was a great documentary, and it put Michael Jordan front and center again.

Last month, @GoldinAuctions sold a ball signed by an 8-year-old Derek Jeter for $36,000. The auctioneer now has a baseball signed by a 13-year-old Mike Jordan up for sale. pic.twitter.com/qcdhBYIjmd — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 23, 2020

Obviously, the minimum bid here is $20,000. You can expect this contract from Michael Jordan coming out of UNC to sell for a lot more than the initial bid.

Michael Jordan is the hottest thing in the memorabilia game at the moment, and I have no doubt this contract will cruise past the six figure mark.

I hope I have the kind of money someday to just start buying up memorabilia that costs six figures or millions of dollars.

I already have some pretty cool stuff that I’ve acquired over the years, but nothing that even comes close to that dollar amount.

Of course, when you talk about dealing with Michael Jordan, you’re just talking about a generational talent and a different level.

I can’t wait to see what the final price is on this contract. I have no doubt it’ll be gigantic. Now, let’s watch the greatest video of Jordan ever filmed.