MMA Fighter Jahreau Shepherd Dies After Being Stabbed

MMA fighter Jahreau Shepherd has been killed.

According to TMZ, officials in London say Shepherd, who fought for Bellator in 2018, was killed after being stabbed to death at his 30th birthday party this past Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alpha Talent Management (@alphatalentmanagement) on Jul 14, 2020 at 3:24pm PDT

Medical personnel that rushed to the scene weren’t able to save his life. Scotland Yard is investigating Shepherd’s death as a murder, but no arrest has been made at this time, according to the same TMZ report.

Details of what might have caused the attack or happened in the moments leading up to it aren’t known at this time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alpha Talent Management (@alphatalentmanagement) on Jul 12, 2020 at 5:09am PDT

This is obviously an incredibly tragic and heartbreaking situation for those close to Shepherd. TMZ noted that he had “small children,” which only makes this situation much worse.

Hopefully, the people responsible for his horrific death are quickly found by the authorities in London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alpha Talent Management (@alphatalentmanagement) on Jul 14, 2020 at 10:55pm PDT

Athletes aren’t supposed to be dying at the age of 30, and they’re damn sure not supposed to be getting stabbed to death.

It’s a horrific and terrible situation, and there’s really no other way to describe it.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this terrible time.