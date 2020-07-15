Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Wants The Browns To Throw At Him A Lot More

Odell Beckham Jr. wants the Cleveland Browns to start targeting him with the ball more this season.

According to Cleveland.com, OBJ was speaking on “The Bigger Picture,” and opened up about how he wants to be utilized more in the offense. Beckham had only four touchdowns last season with the Browns, and he wants to get the ball a lot more going forward. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He said the following:

I want an opportunity to catch the ball. I want the same opportunities that all of these other receivers have in the league when they’re getting 2,000 targets, ending up with 150 catches, I want to be in a position where I can succeed because football is not the same as basketball. Football is so much more of a team sport.

You can watch the full video below.

It’s hard to disagree with OBJ’s thinking on this one. The dude is a freak of nature on the football field, but there were times last season when it felt like the Browns forgot he was on the team.

He’s the most talented player on the offense by a substantial amount. Why wouldn’t they target him as often as possible?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Jul 10, 2020 at 2:16pm PDT

Is it because Baker Mayfield just isn’t up to the task? Are there other reasons? Why isn’t OBJ the focal point of the entire offense?

I honestly have no idea but something needs to change in 2020. That much is for sure. The Browns will never win if OBJ isn’t properly utilized. That much I can promise you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Feb 28, 2020 at 7:12am PST

We’ll see what happens this season, but I’d seriously bounce the hell out of Cleveland if I was him and didn’t see my production getting ramped up.

He’s way too good to not have balls coming his way all the time.