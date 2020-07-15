Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has tested positive for the coronavirus, news outlet Tulsa World reported Wednesday.

Stitt is the first sitting governor to test positive for the virus, Tulsa World reported, and the Oklahoma’s number of COVID-19 cases has increased in recent weeks, according to a Johns Hopkins University database.

Stitt said that he is asymptomatic, and encouraged anyone feeling symptoms to get tested as soon as possible, according to Tulsa World.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican and an ally of President Trump, says he has tested positive for COVID-19. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) July 15, 2020



Stitt’s announcement came one day after he chaired a meeting of the Commissioners of the Land Office. The meeting consisted of six people, including the governor and Republican state Rep. Mark McBride, according to Tulsa World.

Stitt did not wear a mask during the meeting, Tulsa World reported.

McBride’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation when asked about his exposure yesterday.

Despite his diagnosis, Stitt said he’s “not thinking about a mask mandate at all” on Wednesday, noting that the hospitals still had capacity to treat patients, according to Tulsa World.

Stitt attended an indoor rally with President Donald Trump in Tulsa June 20, where the majority of attendees did not wear masks, according to Tulsa World. (RELATED: Trump’s Tulsa Rally Hit With Low Turnout, President And VP Cancel Pre-Event Address)

Upon learning of Stitt’s contracting of the virus, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere issued a statement, saying that “our thoughts and prayers are with Governor Kevin Stitt and his family. The President wishes him a safe and quick recovery.”

