Paul Pierce Calls Luka Doncic ‘The Most Talented Player In The NBA’

Paul Pierce thinks Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is the best player in the NBA.

According to a tweet from ESPN, Pierce referred to the young NBA guard as "the most talented player in the NBA."

High praise for Luka from The Truth @paulpierce34 pic.twitter.com/4R9Pxqhofn — ESPN (@espn) July 14, 2020

Did LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo both retire from professional basketball without telling anyone?

That’s the only way that Pierce’s statement can be true. Last I checked both are still in the league getting ready for games in Orlando.

This comment from Pierce is straight up bonkers. It’s either trolling or it’s delusional. I’m honestly not sure which is more likely.

Don’t get me wrong on this one. Luka Doncic is an incredibly talented basketball player, and he’s going to be a star for years to come.

However, I’m not taking the Mavericks guard over Giannis or LeBron. Not a chance in hell. Luka’s future is insanely bright, but he’s not better than either of those two.

I’m honestly stunned Pierce made this comment. It’s just so bizarre and detached from reality. It makes no sense at all.