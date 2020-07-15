Philadelphia Eagles Likely Won’t Have Fans At Home Games During The 2020 Season

The Philadelphia Eagles will likely play their home games in an empty stadium during the 2020 season.

The city of Philadelphia has banned large gatherings through February 2021, and that means the Eagles won’t be able to pack Lincoln Financial Field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz11) on May 25, 2020 at 1:39pm PDT

“We have been in communication with the Eagles. We have told them our expectations are that they don’t have fans,” Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy told the media when discussing fans at games, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philadelphia Eagles (@philadelphiaeagles) on Jul 12, 2020 at 9:13am PDT

I’d suggest getting used to seeing this because I can promise that the Eagles won’t be the last NFL team to play in an empty stadium.

You’re going to almost certainly see several teams in the NFL play without fans during the 2020 season.

Hell, for all I know, there might not be fans at any games. Two months ago, I would have said fans would absolutely be at games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philadelphia Eagles (@philadelphiaeagles) on Jul 4, 2020 at 6:15am PDT

Now, it’s the middle of July, and my tone has changed considerably. I think there’s a high chance fans will become a rarity during the 2020 campaign.

It’s going to be insanely weird watching games happen without anyone cheering them on. I don’t even know what it’s going to look like, but I know it’s going to be weird.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philadelphia Eagles (@philadelphiaeagles) on May 27, 2020 at 8:10am PDT

We’ll see which team comes next, but I can promise the Eagles won’t be the last team to get hammered by the coronavirus pandemic in this fashion.