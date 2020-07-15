REDDIT DEBATE: Should The College Football Season Consist Of Just 1 Game For Every Team?

Should the college football season only be a single game for every team?

That’s a proposal currently being debated on Reddit, and the plan just boils down to every team playing their main rival during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the idea in the post below.

Ladies and gentlemen, I know this is just a debate on Reddit, but this might take the cake for the dumbest idea of the coronavirus pandemic.

A single game season that would require four to six weeks of practice? You have to be kidding me, right?

It seems to be playing off the fact Navy and Army plan on playing, even if it’s the only game, but having the whole country play a single game season is beyond dumb.

You can’t ask players to practice for a single month, quarantine for two weeks and then play one game. Imagine getting hurt so that you can play one game.

We’re either going to play the majority of games or we just can’t play at all during the pandemic. It’s that simple. There’s no need to get complicated with it.

Whatever we do, we can’t put the pads on for weeks of training camp to then play 60 minutes of football. That’s one of the dumbest ideas I’ve ever heard.