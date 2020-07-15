REPORT: NBA Players Are Already Filing Complaints Against Each Other At The Bubble At Disney

NBA players are already complaining about each other at the bubble in Orlando.

According to Shams Charania, "multiple tips" have been called into the NBA's hotline at Disney during the coronavirus pandemic.

Players are currently staying inside of a secure bubble at Disney ahead of games starting in about two weeks.

Multiple tips have been placed into the NBA’s anonymous hotline to report protocol violations on campus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 14, 2020

I love this so much. That didn’t take long at all for players to start turning on each other. After a few days of being inside the bubble, the hotline is lighting up.

Somebody is snitching and we all know what happens to snitches!

Why would anyone ever snitch on other players inside the bubble at Disney? As long as they’re not bothering you, then who gives a damn?

Sure, if they’re doing something insanely stupid, then maybe you should say something. You know what else you could do instead of calling the hotline?

Speak to them like a man.

I’m not even sure how much trouble a player could be causing inside of the Disney bubble. It’s not like there’s a bunch of stuff to do.

I’d imagine most of this is just nitpicking stuff, but I love the fact it took virtually no time at all for NBA players to start turning on each other.

Hopefully, this continues to boil over and escalate because that’ll be insanely funny.