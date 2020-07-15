Ruth Bader Ginsburg Discharged From Hospital

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was reportedly discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

Ginsburg is “home and doing well,” according to an emailed statement from the Supreme Court to the Associated Press.

After suffering from a fever and chills, the court’s oldest justice sought medical treatment at a Washington hospital on Monday. She was then moved to Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins Hospital, where she underwent a procedure Tuesday to clean out a bile duct stent put in place last year to treat a cancerous tumor on her pancreas, AP reported.

BREAKING: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from a hospital after being treated for a possible infection, the Supreme Court says. A court spokeswoman said in an emailed statement that Ginsburg is “home and doing well.” https://t.co/Wusaa7GAzv — The Associated Press (@AP) July 15, 2020

Ginsburg, 87, was scheduled to “stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.” She last was hospitalized in November 2019 after also experiencing fever and chills. (RELATED: A Ruth Bader Ginsburg Opinion Helped Trump Beat The Democrats’ Emoluments Lawsuit)

Appointed to the court by former President Bill Clinton, Ginsburg has been on the court since 1993.