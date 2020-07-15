Man Kicks A Soccer Ball For A Gender Reveal In Awesome Video

One man pulled off an awesome gender reveal in a viral video making the rounds.

Barstool Sports tweeted a video of a guy kicking a soccer ball during gender reveal, and it’s going to be one of the best things you see all day. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It also just wasn’t a normal kick. It was an insanely athletic one. Give it a watch below.

That baby is about to be the next Ronaldo @podfathersshow (via ig:marleejorettig) pic.twitter.com/NzqGtXFRvF — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 14, 2020

It’s not a secret at all that I hate gender reveals. I think they’re some of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen.

Gender reveals are a great example of people doing dumb stuff for likes and RTs on the internet. They suck more times than not.

She accidentally got the golf balls mixed up during the gender reveal ???? (via klassygirljess/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/4GHWbbPtTq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 26, 2020

Having said that, if you’re going to do a gender reveal, then you might as well make it as awesome as possible.

Kick a soccer ball while flipping backwards is about as impressive as it gets. If you have to do one, then do one like this man.

Just get out there and let it rip.

Again, I hate gender reveals, and I think they should end forever. However, if you must do them, then make it awesome like this dude.