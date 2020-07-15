STUDY: Having Sex Every Week Lowers Your Risk Of Dying

Having weekly sex is apparently very important when it comes to staying alive.

According to The Sun, a study from the University of Washington found that having sex at least once a week lowers a person's "risk of dying."

The numbers only get more interesting from there. Those who have weekly sex are 49% less likely to die than those who have sex less than once a year.

The study found that weekly sex results in a 69% less chance of dying from a cancer, a 21% chance of dying from cardiovascular disease and 48% chance of dying from “any other” cause.

How many guys are going to start spitting these numbers the next time they’re at a bar? My guess is that a lot of them will.

It’s no longer about random hook ups. It’s about staying alive! We’re no longer having sex because we want to. We’re doing it because we have to in order to keep on living.

Now, I’m sure you’re all wondering if I’m going to be safe after reading this data. I’m sure you’re all wondering where my adult activities put me at on the medical chart.

Don’t waste your time worrying about me. I’ve ridden this adventure we call life hard. I wasn’t meant to be here for a long time. I was meant to be here for a good time.

If I die of a cardiovascular disease because I didn’t have enough sex, then you have my permission to slap it on my gravestone.

H/T: Barstool Sports