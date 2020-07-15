Trump: The Biden-Sanders ‘Pact’ Is ‘Further Left Than Even Bernie Had In Mind’

President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday morning that former Vice President Joe Biden’s “pact” with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is “further to the left” than Sanders previously envisioned.

“Has anybody seen or reviewed the written ‘pact’ between Bernie Sanders & Sleepy Joe,” the president tweeted. “It is further left than even Bernie had in mind. Open Borders, crime, really bad to cops and military – The guaranteed destruction of America.” (RELATED: Trump Accuses Biden Of ‘Plagiarizing’ His ‘Buy American’ Plan)

Has anybody seen or reviewed the written “pact” between Bernie Sanders & Sleepy Joe. It is further left than even Bernie had in mind. Open Borders, crime, really bad to cops and military – The guaranteed destruction of America. Joe never told us this. Never been so CLEAR!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2020

Following Sanders’ withdrawal from the 2020 Democratic primary, the senator formed a “unity task force” with Biden in May to help guide the Democratic party’s platform. Biden has since released a host of policy plans in recent days addressing the economy, China, manufacturing, green energy, climate and infrastructure.

Trump spent a significant portion of his Tuesday press conference on an executive order revoking Hong Kong’s special status criticizing Biden and his released plans.

In particular, Trump said that Biden’s political career had been a “gift” to China and that his energy plan would effectively abolish “suburbs” and “windows.”