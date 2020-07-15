Politics

Trump: The Biden-Sanders ‘Pact’ Is ‘Further Left Than Even Bernie Had In Mind’

President Trump Holds A Press Conference At The White House

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday morning that former Vice President Joe Biden’s “pact” with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is “further to the left” than Sanders previously envisioned.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 14: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the Rose Garden at the White House on July 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump spoke on several topics including Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the stock market and relations with China as the coronavirus continues to spread in the U.S., with nearly 3.4 million confirmed cases. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“Has anybody seen or reviewed the written ‘pact’ between Bernie Sanders & Sleepy Joe,” the president tweeted. “It is further left than even Bernie had in mind. Open Borders, crime, really bad to cops and military – The guaranteed destruction of America.” (RELATED: Trump Accuses Biden Of ‘Plagiarizing’ His ‘Buy American’ Plan)

Following Sanders’ withdrawal from the 2020 Democratic primary, the senator formed a “unity task force” with Biden in May to help guide the Democratic party’s platform. Biden has since released a host of policy plans in recent days addressing the economy, China, manufacturing, green energy, climate and infrastructure.

Trump spent a significant portion of his Tuesday press conference on an executive order revoking Hong Kong’s special status criticizing Biden and his released plans.

In particular, Trump said that Biden’s political career had been a “gift” to China and that his energy plan would effectively abolish “suburbs” and “windows.”