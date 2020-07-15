Politics

Trump Admin To Remake Infrastructure Approval Process ‘From The Ground Up’

US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
President Donald Trump announced regulatory changes aimed at streamlining the infrastructure approval process Wednesday, with the goal of giving a yes or no answer to each project within two years.

Trump made the announcement during an appearance at a UPS facility in Atlanta, Georgia. He was joined by Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. Trump’s “One Federal Decision” policy requires that environmental reviews and infrastructure be completed within two years, with Trump saying current regulations allow them to span on for up to 20 years.

Trump criticized the “maze-like” bureaucracy currently involved in getting approval for infrastructure products, saying the new time limits and regulator cuts will remake the process “from the ground up.” (RELATED: The Coronavirus Stimulus Bill Is Intended To Save Small Business — But Will It Work?)

Trump has targeted infrastructure reform since the opening days of his administration, when he called for a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill to move through Congress, which ultimately never occurred.

Trump had signaled in March that he may try to incorporate infrastructure funding into a phase 4 coronavirus stimulus bill, saying “this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill.”

In the months since, no official phase 4 package has been passed through Congress, with the effort stalling in the Democrat-controlled House.