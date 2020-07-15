Former Trump Physician Ronny Jackson Wins GOP Nomination For Texas House Seat

Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump’s former physician and chief medical advisor, won the Republican primary for a Texas House seat Tuesday.

Jackson defeated fellow Republican Josh Winegarner with over 55% of the vote in the primary runoff for Texas’ 13th Congressional District. Jackson will be the favorite to win the general election, as the district is one of the most conservative in the country. (RELATED: Former Physician To The President Breaks Down Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Response)

The president endorsed his former physician earlier this year, and Jackson tweeted Tuesday night that he and his wife received a congratulatory phone call from Trump after he clinched the nomination.

Jane and I just got off the phone with @realDonaldTrump! It’s official! I am honored to be the Republican nominee for #TX13! I promise I will make you proud! pic.twitter.com/Hr7ZJPfwqu — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJackson4TX) July 15, 2020

Jackson is a former admiral in the U.S. Navy, who served as the physician to the president for five years under Trump and former President Barack Obama. Trump nominated Jackson to serve as secretary of Veteran Affairs in 2018, but his nomination was derailed following accusations from Democratic Montana Sen. Jon Tester that Jackson improperly handed out medication. Those accusations were denied by both Jackson and the president, who called for Tester to resign. (RELATED: Former Auburn Coach Tommy Tuberville Defeats Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions In Alabama Senate Race)

The position was ultimately filled by Robert Wilkie, who has served as the secretary of Veteran Affairs for nearly two years.