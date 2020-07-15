Underage People Are Using Masks And Disguises To Buy Alcohol

People are using masks and disguises to buy booze underage during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the New York Post, people on TikTok are taking full advantage of the fact you have to wear a mask in many places to get away with fake IDs or not get carded while trying to get alcohol.

To crank things up a notch, there’s even a TikTok video of an underage woman disguising herself as an elderly woman wearing a mask to get alcohol from a 7/11.

These also aren’t the only videos of this nature. The NY Post found a couple more examples that are just as outrageous as you’d expect.

One of the first things I thought about when mask mandates started becoming a thing was that it was going to be insanely easy to buy booze underage.

I’m nearing my 30th birthday, but I feel like I can get away with looking young. Yet I think I’ve only been carded once while wearing a mask, and they barely looked at it.

No grocery store attendant is going to risk their health by demanding to see your face during a pandemic. That’s just not likely to happen.

Now, add in the disguises and makeup, and you’re almost certainly going to get away with it.

While I’d never endorse breaking the law, you just have to expect this stuff to happen. People are going to drink booze under the age of 21. It’s going to happen.

It’s especially going to happen once everyone starts wearing masks!

Again, I would never encourage anyone to have a drop of alcohol underage, but let’s not act surprised by what’s happening here.