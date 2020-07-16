Demi Moore Debuts Brand New Look For Upcoming Series ‘Brave New World’

Actress Demi Moore shocked some fans by debuting a brand new look.

Moore went blonde for her role as Linda in the new series “Brave New World,” according to her Instagram photo posted Wednesday.

“Meet Linda,” she captioned the photo showing off her new look.

Not only was her hair blonde, it was also short. It’s unclear if the new look is permanent or if it’s just a wig. (RELATED: Demi Moore And Bruce Willis Celebrate Father’s Day Together With Their Kids)

I hope it is a wig. Not that the blonde looks terrible — because it doesn’t — but I do think Moore is a brunette. She’s obviously gorgeous enough to pull off any hairstyle or hair color for that matter, but I already miss her long brown locks.

A lot of actresses have been changing things up while in quarantine, but now maybe isn’t the best time to do that.

Moore’s daughter is a huge fan of the look. (RELATED: Danielle Herrington Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot)

“Tbh you blonde is a whole new truth I didn’t know I needed,” Tallulah Willis commented.

“WE STANNNNN LINDA,” Willis added.

I guess it’s not that bad. It could definitely be worse.