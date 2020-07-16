Alex Trebek Gives Fans Update On His Treatment For Cancer: ‘I’m Feeling Great’

Alex Trebek gave fans some encouraging news about his cancer treatments and said his “numbers are good” while he showed off his new goatee just ahead of his 80th birthday.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to give you a quick health update,” the 79-year-old host of “Jeopardy!” explained in the clip posted on Twitter Thursday. The post was noted by the “Today” show. (RELATED: Alex Trebek Announces He Was Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer)

“I’m doing well, I’ve been continuing my treatment, and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal,” he added. “My numbers are good, I’m feeling great.”

The host continued, explaining that “during the break from the studio, I even wrote a book that will be coming out July 21st.” (RELATED: Alex Trebek Begins New Season Of ‘Jeopardy!’ After Completing Cancer Treatment)

The book he is referring to is “The Answer is…: Reflections on My Life.”

Later in the video, the famed game show host revealed that due to the coronavirus outbreak, “Jeopardy!” will be taking a look back at past great episodes.

“For the first time ever, we are going to open the ‘Jeopardy!’ vaults and take another look at some of our favorite episodes, including the very first ‘Jeopardy!’ show I ever hosted — mustache and all,” Trebek shared.

Trebek, who has been hosting the game show since 1984, made headlines last March when he announced he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.

As previously reported, after undergoing his first round of chemotherapy, he revealed that he was on the mend and going back to work.

Not long after, the host shared that his numbers (tumor markers, used to approximate the extent of tumor growth) had skyrocketed up more than 50% and he would be going in for a second round of chemotherapy.